Students who are not required to wear masks are instructed to wear a yellow star that resembles the Holocaust symbol.

A British boarding school has sparked outrage after it was claimed that kids who were excluded from the school’s mask requirement were had to wear yellow stars, which parents compared to the badges that Nazis compelled Jews to wear during the Holocaust.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 instances, Farringtons School in Chislehurst, a suburban district in southeast London, has enforced a mask mandate in classrooms and corridors.

According to The Telegraph, school principal David Jackson said children who are exempt from wearing masks can indicate their status by wearing a yellow badge in an announcement to parents about the requirement.

According to the publication, Jackson wrote to parents, “Those kids who were exempt from wearing a mask last academic year will once again be exempt and should wear a yellow badge to show this.”

According to Molly Kingsley, co-founder of the parent campaign organization UsForThem, forcing the pupils to wear the stars is “very inappropriate.” She also stated that the Holocaust symbolism “should not require explanation” to school administrators, while also stating that this is not the first time a school has done so.

“Asking children to wear some type of exemption marker has been pretty prevalent in schools,” she told the publication, “and unbelievably this exact case of asking kids to wear a yellow badge is not in isolation.”

A school representative defended the use of yellow stars as an identifier, according to the Telegraph.

“The badge was chosen after consulting government information on face-covering badge exemption,” a spokeswoman stated. “We chose a yellow badge rather than designing one specifically for this because it had a yellow circle. We didn’t mean to offend anyone, and we’re shocked that such a comparison was made.” The Nazis ordered Jews to wear yellow badges in the shape of the Star of David during the Holocaust. Yellow stars have also been mentioned in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, with some activists attempting to appropriate the emblem to resist mask and/or vaccine mandates.

Jewish organizations have denounced similarities between Nazi mandates and the Holocaust, calling them insulting and exploitative.

Some government personnel have also been chastised for using the sign to oppose mandates. Jim Walsh, a state representative from Washington, was one of them.