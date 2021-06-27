Students starting university after failing GCSEs are questioned by the Education Secretary.

In a plea for “rigor” in the higher education admissions system, the Education Secretary questioned whether universities should admit students who have failed their English or maths GCSEs.

Gavin Williamson said he couldn’t understand why entry requirements would be decreased to allow school leavers who haven’t yet passed essential GCSE subjects to continue on to degrees.

Mr Williamson also called for an end to the “unacceptable” lowering of literacy standards in degree examinations in a speech to the Higher Education Policy Institute annual conference.

His remarks come as England’s Office for Children (OfS) initiated a review of “inclusive” assessment techniques that ignore bad spelling, punctuation, and grammar, warning that expecting lesser standards for certain categories of students would be “patronizing.”

It comes after a report in the Mail on Sunday claimed that academics at some institutions were taught that insisting on decent written English discriminates against ethnic minorities and those who attended “underperforming” schools.

Is it truly in anyone’s best interests if entry restrictions are loosened to the point where an 18-year-old who has not yet passed their English or maths GCSEs can enroll in an honours program?

Leaders from the university sector are being addressed. “I want to be clear that certain practices, such as lowering literacy standards in degree evaluations, are wrong and must be stopped,” Mr Williamson stated.

“If a graduate starts a career without fundamental literacy, no one benefits: they, their colleagues, the company, and the country. It diminishes the significance of a British honours degree. Our university’s reputation is built on high standards, and those standards must be maintained.”

“We expect the same rigor in admissions as we do in every other part of higher education,” the Education Secretary said in his speech.

