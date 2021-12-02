Students stage a walkout in response to a video that contains racial slurs.

Hundreds of students at an Oregon high school staged a walkout on Wednesday in response to a video of some students uttering racist slurs that was shared on social media.

According to Tigard High School’s online student publication The Paw, the photo started on Instagram and appeared over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the publication, it was posted by a student at the school and “targeted no specific individuals but rather their community as a whole.”

According to KGW, in the video, which was also shared on TikTok, some Tigard kids can be heard hurling obscenities towards Muslims, Black people, and Asian people.

Hundreds of students protested the event shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and gathered to discuss their experiences with racism and discrimination at the school.

Some students claimed they had been the target of racial taunts at school.

Jordyn Smith, a student, told KGW that “you can’t even travel 15 feet without being called a racial insult.” “It’s not acceptable to be called the n-word, monkeys, or anything else to anyone.” It’s not at all acceptable.” Sue Rieke-Smith, the superintendent of the Tigard-Tualatin School District, told the station that she was appalled and dismayed by the video.

Rieke-Smith was at the school to hear what children had to say, and he said the school would provide safe spaces for students to talk about the incident, as well as training for staff to spot and stop microaggressions and hate speech.

“It’s the beginning of a much wider effort to address this issue in a way that includes everyone,” Rieke-Smith told the station.

Although it is unclear what disciplinary action the students involved will face, students participating in the protest have demanded that those in the video be suspended.

The Principal’s Letter

Tigard High School principal Brian Bailey said in a letter to students and staff that the school will address the situation with “new learning, unlearning, re-educating, and accountability for those who committed harm.”

Students will be given room and resources to “unpack the harm this act created,” according to Bailey.

“This incident in no way reflects our district’s values or our dedication to ensuring that everyone has a safe and secure environment.” This is a condensed version of the information.