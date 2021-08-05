Students’ nerves are frayed as a result of the pandemic.

According to a new survey, students waiting for GCSE and A Level results are more apprehensive about results day because of the effects coronavirus has had on their learning.

The pandemic has raised results-day anxiety and the fear of failure for more than half of those polled, according to FutureLearn, the UK’s online learning platform (54 percent ).

The study discovered that young people’s confidence levels are influenced by their home lives as well as their school lives. Expectations and worries around results day have risen as a result of parental pressure and a need to always “be seen as successful,” with 51% of those anticipating results fearing they will disappoint their family if their results aren’t as expected.

According to a new survey of 1,000 UK students aged 16 to 22, 41% of those surveyed are concerned that they will not be able to go into university and 25% are concerned that they will not be able to find work if their grades are not as good as they had planned.

Many students, on the other hand, are eager to begin the next chapter of their lives, with 52% claiming that an education will enable them to stand up for what they believe in.

“Exam results are one of those moments where we all hold our breath and think about a generation of students who have passed through systems, structures, obstacles, and opportunities to arrive at a crucial personal milestone,” said Liz Le Breton, brand director at FutureLearn.

“The pandemic has bred disparities and raised new issues for both students and educators.”

FutureLearn has seen a tremendous increase of over 125 percent in learners enrolling in courses since the epidemic began in March 2020, compared to the same period the previous year, with millions of new learners joining up every quarter.