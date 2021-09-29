Students in Texas demonstrate after a trans student was allegedly denied access to high school facilities.

On Wednesday, dozens of Temple High School students protested inside and outside the school in favor of a transgender student who was allegedly denied access to female restrooms and locker rooms.

Pupils at the school were seen waving pride flags and carrying banners with messages of support for LGBTQ students in video and photographs uploaded on social media.

Crowds can be heard yelling “trans lives matter,” while a teacher can be seen urging students, “Who cares, go to class,” in one video.

The demonstration comes barely a week after a 16-year-old student shared her school experiences on Instagram.

“I’ve been in transition for the past five years, and I’ve been using the female restroom since seventh grade. Teachers and staff had no problems with it until recently, when I was told I couldn’t use the locker room since there were “real girls” in there,” the high school junior wrote on September 22.

“However, today (9/22/21), my teacher said I couldn’t use the locker room because I’m trans, and I told her I had a document expressly stating that she has no authority to tell a kid that, let alone tell them which locker room or restroom to use,” she continued.

The student said that she was told to change in a different closet with a male student, which she claimed was uncomfortable for her.

At this time, the post has received over 4,000 likes.

The student also published information about Wednesday’s silent protest and third-period walkout on her Instagram account.

Students have the freedom to protest under the Temple Independent School District’s Policy of Conduct, but activities that result in students skipping class or leaving class without permission are violations of the code.

“Additional security and Temple PD were on campus to help protect the safety of staff and students,” a district official told local news outlet KCEN-TV. The protests, according to school administrators, were calm.

Students must be identified by their “legal surname” as it appears on their birth certificate or other identifying document, and must dress according to school dress regulations, according to the district’s Enrollment of Transgender Students guidelines.

All transgender people must also follow the requirements. This is a condensed version of the information.