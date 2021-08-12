Students in Sefton are celebrating record-breaking GCSE results.

After another year of the pandemic disrupting education and forcing exams to be canceled, students across Sefton celebrated their GCSE results on Thursday.

Exam boards relied on teacher assessments rather than traditional tests to produce record percentages of pupils passing and receiving high scores, according to results revealed on Thursday (August 12).

Teachers complimented students’ hard work in the face of hurdles brought by the epidemic and another year in which many students had to study at home for major portions of their courses in schools across the borough.

“It has been a trying time for all Year 11 pupils throughout the country, who have been faced with uncertainty following the cancellation of tests earlier this year and disruption to their face-to-face teaching,” said Neil Moore, head teacher of Stanley High School in Southport.

“I am thrilled to welcome our students back to collect their examination results and celebrate their academic achievements. Their achievements reflect our students’ high expectations, resilience, and determination during their time at Stanley High School.”

Students at adjacent Christ The King High School were ecstatic to receive their findings.

16-year-old “I got a 7 and an 8, I thought it was going to be 4s across the board,” Luke Hart said. I’m rather pleased with myself. I’d start running around the school if I could.

“I’m really overwhelmed and don’t know what to do with myself.” My pulse is quickening. I wasn’t nervous in the days leading up to the results because I was just trying to be calm.”

Patryk Janowski, a fellow student, passed all of his GCSEs despite not speaking English when he arrived in the UK five years ago.

“When I first came to the school in Year 7, I didn’t understand anyone,” he explained. I only knew how to say things like “I don’t understand” or “I don’t have anything,” which was really basic.

“Teachers couldn’t comprehend me; they’d ask for an answer to a question, and I’d simply sit there, speechless. Going up sets was quite difficult for me.” “The summary comes to an end.”