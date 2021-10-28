Students in Rhode Island may take their fight for civics education to the Supreme Court, citing ignorance on January 6th.

In a case filed in federal court in Rhode Island, a group of students is requesting that a federal appeals court rule that public school pupils have a constitutional right to civics education. According to the plaintiffs, the disturbances at the United States Capitol on January 6 are an illustration of what happens when students aren’t taught such teachings.

Students’ lawyers argued that learning how to engage effectively in the political process should be recognized as a right. Otherwise, young people will be lacking in media literacy and will be unable to spread incorrect information.

In their submission to the court, the students argue that immediate judicial intervention is required, and that the January insurgency was carried out by “a mob driven by a fundamental misunderstanding of the Congressional function in counting electoral votes.”

The lawsuit asks the 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to reverse a lower court’s dismissal of the case last year and remand it to district court.

The governor of Rhode Island, the education commissioner, and other education officials are named as defendants in the class-action complaint. The defendants’ lawyer, Anthony Cottone, contended in a filing to the appellate court that legal precedent has established that there is no basic right to education under the United States Constitution.

Musah Mohammed Sesay was a senior in high school when he filed a lawsuit in 2018. He said at the time that he had never been taught even the fundamentals of democratic participation. He claims he was never taught how local government functions or how decision-makers are influenced by the people they govern.

Moira Hinderer, on behalf of her 10-year-old daughter June, filed the complaint. She took June to observe City Council meetings in Providence and to the State House to witness individuals testifying. June questioned, “What is a judge, what is a court?” when they went to federal court together for this case. “I just feel like a lot of it is on me as a parent to explain these concepts to the best of my ability and teach her how things function,” Hinderer, of Providence, said.

"In order to participate in democracy, you need tools," she stated on Tuesday. "And if we're raising our children to be.