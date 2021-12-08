Students in L.A. who haven’t complied with the vaccine mandate may be forced to learn from home.

According to a Tuesday story in the Los Angeles Times, almost 34,000 public school children have failed to comply with the Los Angeles Unified School District’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Students who have not yet taken the first dose of the vaccine will not be fully vaccinated by the district’s January 10 deadline, and if they do not, they will be forced to take online classes or leave the Los Angeles public school system.

The Los Angeles Unified School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved in September to impose a coronavirus vaccine requirement for pupils aged 12 and above who attend classes in person. As a result, it became the first major school system in the United States to impose such a requirement.

The mandate applies to more than 460,000 children over the age of 12 in the nation’s second-largest district.

The Los Angeles Times reported on the challenges the school system will face if the mandate deadline is not extended, and that a high number of unvaccinated pupils will be forced to enroll in online classes. The district’s online curriculum is part of its City of Angels independent study program, which has already had personnel difficulties since the start of the current school year.

According to the Times, about 10,000 students were allocated to the City of Angels at the start of the academic year, and by the end of the first semester, that number had risen to 16,000 students. With the commencement of the second semester on January 10, enrolling up to 34,000 students could be a challenge.

Employee immunization mandates have already gone into place in the Los Angeles school system. Employees, unlike students, had the option of requesting a waiver from the rule based on personal views, but few did. It was announced in October that 99 percent of the district’s teachers had met the vaccine mandate’s standards.

Currently, about 85% of pupils in the district have met the mandate’s standards. This is up from 80 percent on November 22, and the district has intensified public awareness efforts and made immunizations widely available at schools in recent weeks.

However, students who have had at least one immunization shot are included in the 85 percent compliance rate.