Students in Georgia claim they were suspended for a planned Confederate flag protest.

After a video of their peers flying a Confederate flag on campus went viral, a group of Georgia high school students planned a protest. However, school administrators allegedly suspended the Black organizers before the event could take place.

Kids at Coosa High School in Rome, Georgia, were outraged after four students were seen on camera carrying the flag during a “farm day”-themed school spirit day with no consequences. Several Black kids, as well as white and Latino classmates, came out against the conduct, labeling it racist.

The majority of these kids have been suspended from Coosa High School in Floyd County for speaking out against racism at the school after students paraded confederate flags and obscenities this week. On @cbs46 at 6 p.m., I explain why they’re protesting at their school pic.twitter.com/vZo9PhBWfq @HayleyMasonTV — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) 8th of October, 2021 “The Confederate flag, in my opinion, should not be flown at all. It’s a racist image that makes me feel belittled “Jaylynn Murray, a student organizer, said WGCL-TV in Atlanta.

Deziya Fain, another student organizer, claimed that while the kids were not punished for carrying the flag, the school does not allow them to wear Black Lives Matter clothing.

The demonstration was planned since authorities refused to reprimand the four students—who are also suspected of using racial slurs against Black students—and because the organizers believe the school’s racism problem is still there.

The student organizers, on the other hand, soon found themselves at the school’s office, where they were informed that they were not permitted to protest. After being questioned about the protest preparations, the high school students claimed they began bickering with authorities over their lack of action.

A school official gave the same warning over the intercom the next day.

In a recording of the statement supplied to WGCL, they said, “The administration is aware of tomorrow’s planned demonstration.” “Police will be on campus, and students who persist in supporting this type of conduct will be penalized for inciting disorder.” On the next day, October 8, students planned to organize a silent demonstration wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts.

