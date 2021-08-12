Students have been warned that their new residences will not be ready until next year.

After learning that their shiny new rooms will not be ready until January, students are scrambling to locate alternative lodging.

People hoping to move into Homes for Students’ Bowline Prestige Student Living Halls on Benson Street have been told they won’t be able to move in until after Christmas.

Residents who had already paid £99 deposits for their new apartments were informed just one month before they were scheduled to move in that their rooms would not be available until September due to ongoing construction.

The development was expected to be finished by September 2021, but it has been postponed owing to the ‘impact of Covid-19,’ according to the accommodation website.

“I am writing to notify you that, regretfully, there will be a delay in the opening of Bowline in Liverpool and, as a result, your housing will not be ready for your move in day on 18 September 2021,” the business wrote in a letter to tenants.

“This delay is due to unforeseen challenges beyond our control, which have been exacerbated in recent weeks by COVID19.

“Although work on site continues, the developer has informed us that the building’s intended completion date is now unattainable, and your landlord has decided to act now and inform you of this to minimize any impact and inconvenience to you.”

The letter continues by apologizing for the “disappointment” and offering potential tenants the choice of moving in at the beginning of January, terminating their leasing agreement with a deposit return, or finding alternative housing with Homes for Students.

“After being notified by the building owner and developer about construction delays beyond their control, we have contacted all students staying at Bowline with the option to move to another city centre-based property in our portfolio, move their tenancy to a January 2022 start date, or cancel their contract without penalty,” a spokesperson for Prestige Student Living said. All sales have been halted for the time being.

“We truly apologize to those pupils who have been inconvenienced. Our crew is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist them.” “The summary comes to an end.”