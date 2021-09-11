Students from Texas high schools stage a walkout in support of a principal accused of supporting CRT.

On Friday, students at Colleyville Heritage School in Colleyville, Texas, marched out of class to show support for their administrator, who has been accused of embracing critical race theory (CRT).

The school’s principal, James Whitfield, has been on administrative leave since August and is scheduled to hear about his job status on Monday, according to WFAA.

During a July school board meeting, Stetson Clark, a previous school board candidate, accused Whitfield of supporting CRT, a contentious educational subject.

According to WFAA, Clark said, “Because of his extreme views, I request that a comprehensive evaluation of Mr. Whitfield’s tenure in our district be conducted and that his contract be terminated effective immediately.”

Whitfield is “encouraging the disruption and devastation of our districts,” according to Clark, by writing about systemic racism in a statement to families after George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Whitfield responded to the allegations on July 31, writing on Facebook that he is not “the CRT [Critical Race Theory] Boogeyman.”

“I am the first African American principal in the 25-year history of my current school, and I am acutely aware of how much terror this evokes in the hearts of a small minority who would much rather things go back to the way they were,” he said.

Whitfield further claimed that in 2019, district authorities forced him to remove Facebook images of himself kissing his white wife because they “didn’t want to stir things up.” At the time, Whitfield was the principal of Heritage Middle School.

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) did not reveal the reasons for Whitfield’s suspension, but maintained that it was not because of charges that he was teaching and advocating critical race theory.

"The decision to place Dr. Whitfield on administrative leave was not decided as a result of public statements, including those made at recent GCISD Board of Trustees meetings," the school said in a statement on September 1. "The decision was not taken in reaction to reports that Dr. Whitfield was teaching Critical Race Theory, or in light of images on his social media account.