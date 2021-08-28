Students demonstrate in support of a coach who was allegedly fired for being gay.

After a high school volleyball coach said he was driven out of his position, a Colorado Christian high school has come under fire. Valor Christian High School students organized a walkout to protest the dismissal of Inoke Tonga.

In a Facebook post, Tonga stated that the school’s campus pastor and athletic director had requested a meeting with him before practice began. He said he was asked whether there had been any “life-changing adjustments in lifestyle.” They then asked Tonga if he had written anything disrespectful on social media that went against the school’s culture, according to Tonga.

Tonga said he was asked if he wrote anything about being gay after denying posting anything obscene to his social media profiles.

He wrote, “My answer was yes.” “Of course, I support my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters, especially those who are having difficulty finding a spiritual home. Valor Christian’s culture document, which I received during the interview process, made no mention of its LGBTQ+ policy.”

Tonga claims he was “interrogated” and informed that being gay is a “threat” to the school and its children. He stated that he was given two options. Tonga’s first step was to come out as gay, which would allow him to continue coaching. The other option was to write an email to the kids explaining that he was absent for personal reasons, “so that when [he]makes his decision to accept God and our support, [he]may come back and they won’t know about [his]spiritual battle.”

“I walked away knowing that my adventure as a coach at Valor Christian had come to an end, with my head held high and tears ready to be shed for hours, if not days,” Tonga wrote. “I had no intention of ‘denouncing identifying as a gay man.’ According to them, this would result in my dismissal as a coach.”

Tonga stated he was released after refusing to disavow his sexuality, and his team was informed that it was his decision to depart.

Following the revelation, present and former students held a walkout in support of Tonga, according to FOX31. Teachers and parents were also present.

