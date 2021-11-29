Students at Arizona State University have started a petition to get Kyle Rittenhouse removed from online classes.

Rittenhouse is currently enrolled in online classes as a “non-degree seeking” student after being acquitted of the murder of two men and injuring another in Wisconsin last year. During his trial, Rittenhouse stated that he was enrolled in ASU’s online nursing program.

Students for Socialism ASU, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, Students for Justice in Palestine, and Mecha de ASU have all asked the administration to remove Rittenhouse from classrooms and expel him from campus.

“The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we, the ASU community, do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all,” an ASU spokesperson for Students for Socialism told Fox News.

“Our campus is already dangerous, and we want to reduce the risk as much as possible.”

Rittenhouse “has not gone through the admissions process with Arizona State University and is not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation,” according to an ASU statement.

Despite the fact that he is enrolled in a class, “non-degree seeking students” can apply for admission to a degree program in the future.

On Wednesday, the groups’ students intend to organize a campus protest and demonstration “to remove killer Kyle Rittenhouse off our campus.” The group claims that their purpose is to notify the school administration that they do not feel comfortable at the school because a “mass shooter” is present.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of homicide and other offenses on Nov. 19.