Students at a Brooklyn high school campus were found with 21 weapons, including stun guns and knives.

During an unannounced metal detector check conducted Thursday, officials found 21 weapons from pupils in a Brooklyn high school building, including knives and stun guns.

According to the New York Post, a juvenile in the same building was discovered with a loaded gun and $30,000 in cash the day before.

The detector was installed in the complex in central Brooklyn that houses the Urban Assembly School for Law and Justice as well as two other schools. The Adam Street complex includes 1,000 students, according to the Department of Education.

During an impromptu search, officers discovered nine knives, seven cans of pepper spray, four stun guns, and a pair of brass knuckles.

The building does not have permanent metal detectors, but the scanner was installed on Thursday as part of Mayor de Blasio’s proposal to expand random metal detector scanning in response to an increase in weapons seizures this school year, according to reports.

The weapons haul, however, did not surprise Greg Floyd, president of the school safety agents union, according to the New York Post. “Once again,” he said. “I’d like to know how many weapons there are in our schools?” We simply do not know. This is just the beginning.” He also aggressively resisted calls to remove safety agents and metal detectors from schools, claiming that schools are understaffed with safety agents due to a lack of employment.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after arriving late for school. A school staffer observed what she thought was a weapon in his backpack while entering an office to log his attendance and informed school safety agents.

The student was kept until NYPD officers arrived, who allegedly found a 9mm weapon and almost $30,000 in cash on him.

Meanwhile, a building insider told the New York Post that an increasing number of students are bringing weapons into the building as a form of self-defense. “It’s a shame that it’s come to this,” she added, adding, “A lot of these youngsters carry these stuff for self-defense.” However, it is the truth. You can’t believe it when you witness someone bringing something in or getting caught with something. “They’re terrified,” the insider continued.

“Weapons of any type have no place in our schools,” stated DOE spokesperson Nathaniel Styer. “Our exceptional school safety agents successfully collected these weapons during screenings, ensuring that all students and staff are protected.”