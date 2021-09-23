Students are being forced to wear masks over their faces to avoid going to the principal’s office, according to their mother.

According to one child’s mother, a teacher in Kansas allegedly told pupils that if they didn’t tape masks on their faces, they would be sent to the principal’s office.

Tabitha Berry told WDAF-TV in Kansas City that her son, an eighth-grader at Overland Trail Middle School, is scared to attend class because of the event last week. “The classroom hasn’t been the same since,” she claimed.

Berry’s son was warned multiple times to wear his mask properly, but according to his mother, his instructor instructed him to tape the mask to his face or go to the principal’s office. The request was deemed “unthinkable” by Berry.

Berry’s child’s mask was not visible, but the district’s website states that all students, staff, and visitors must wear masks indoors. The Blue Valley School District was contacted for comment on the incident, but no response was received.

According to WDAF-TV, Berry’s kid and at least two other pupils tied their masks to their faces to avoid difficulty. Berry, on the other hand, believes it should never have happened.

She stated, “I believe my son was abused.” “I can’t fathom him doing this to another child.”

The school system contacted Berry after the incident, but she told WDAF-TV that she hasn’t received any answers on how they plan to prevent this from happening again. Her youngster is still enrolled in the teacher’s class.

According to Marcus Baltzell of the Kansas National Education Association, implementing masks for kids has been challenging for educators.

“A lot of responsibility is being placed on teachers’ shoulders right now,” he remarked. “It isn’t just a one-to-one situation with a teacher and a noncompliant pupil. It’s the other pressure to keep everyone safe and in line so that everyone can stay in the class for the long haul.”

While Berry recognizes the stress that teachers face, she wants to know that the school is doing what is best for her son.

“I understand how difficult the mask issue is, but taking it into his own hands is not acceptable,” she stated.

On Tuesday evening, Kaci Brutto, a school district official, issued the following statement to WDAF-TV:

“Although correct masking is critical, the district. This is a condensed version of the information.