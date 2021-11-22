Students and the ACLU have petitioned the district to reinstate two LGBTQ books that were removed due to parent complaints.

According to the Associated Press, the American Civil Liberties Union and students are appealing a Missouri school system to return two deleted books containing LGBTQ themes to high school libraries.

Parents protested about the content of the books All Boys Aren’t Blue and Fun Home, so the North Kansas City School District took them from the shelf this month.

According to the Associated Press, the ACLU of Missouri issued a letter to school officials on Monday accusing the district of violating First Amendment rights by restricting students’ access to ideas by removing the books. The Constitution also prevents “community members or school administrators from imposing their own personal opinions and concerns upon an entire school community,” according to the charity. According to the letter, “the Board has no justification for denying students access to a specific book based on the disagreement and discomfort of individual parents with the book’s content.”

“We demand that the Board reverse its recent decision to remove books, including All Boys Aren’t Blue and Fun Home, and that the books be returned to school library shelves no later than 10:00 p.m. on November 22, 2021,” the letter stated, noting that the board will discuss the two books at a meeting on Monday.

The removal of the books has also been met with opposition from the Northland Student Association. Though the school justified the books’ removal by claiming that they contained sexual or violent content, “all of the books they have targeted have a clear bias toward people of color, women, or LGBTQIA+ people,” according to a petition organized by the group, which had gathered more than 1,000 signatures by Monday afternoon. The district said in a statement that it “got aware of concerns concerning two novels available in our high school libraries” and that the books in question were subsequently pulled for evaluation.

“NKC Schools tries to provide a diverse and fascinating library of literature for its students. We value and encourage community comments because the families we serve are important partners in student achievement “According to the statement.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Students must be able to access LGBTQ+ affirming library materials, as well as books that give an inclusive and honest history of racism, without prejudice or censorship,” stated ACLU of Missouri Executive Director Luz Mara Henrquez. This is a condensed version of the information.