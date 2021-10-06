Student Films the Bloody Aftermath Of The Houston School Shooting, Sparking Gun Laws Debate [Watch].

A video taken by a student of the bloody aftermath of last week’s Houston school shooting has spurred intense debates online about the prevalence of gun violence in schools and how such incidents have become “normal” in the United States.

Dexter Harold Kelsey, a former student of YES Prep Southwest Secondary School, opened fire at the school’s entrance on Friday in an attempt to gain admittance. Eric Espinoza, the school’s principal, was shot in the back and rushed to the hospital for treatment. There were around 900 students on campus at the time of the incident, and no one was hurt.

The video, which was shot by a female student at the school and shared on Tiktok with the description “Well this happened today,” was shot by a female student at the school. According to Patch, the video became viral in three days, collecting over 7.1 million views.

The disturbing footage shows children being evacuated with their hands raised following the event, while law enforcement agents in bulletproof vests and rifles line each classroom’s entrance. Following that, the footage shows pupils strolling by with bloodstains all over the ground. In the background, a shattered glass door can be seen where the shooting occurred.

My school had a shooter ##houston ##fypviral ##htx ##yesprepsouthwest

Many Tiktok users expressed their dissatisfaction with the fact that gun violence has become so common in the country that it is no longer addressed by the media. A viewer noted, “This has become so prevalent that you don’t even see it in the news anymore.” “Man, why is this still going on? Another user remarked, “It is such a frequent thing that you seldom see something like this trend anymore.”

While some viewers advocated for stricter gun restrictions to prevent such incidents, others stressed the importance of improving mental health services in schools to help children.

“Kids aren’t supposed to be concerned about their safety at school. A user remarked, “My heart goes out to everybody [affected].”

“It was terrifying because just two days ago, we performed a drill like this, like what we would do if anything like this happened, and now it feels like school is no longer safe for anyone,” a student was reported as saying by KHOU after the incident.