Stuart Stevens, a Lincoln Project adviser, defends the Tiki Torch stunt in the face of criticism.

Stuart Stevens, a Lincoln Project adviser, defended the group for sending persons dressed as protesters to Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus after the deadly 2017 Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally.

Five people with tiki torches appeared at the bus on Friday morning, dressed in white shirts, khaki pants, sunglasses, and baseball caps. Their attire was inspired by the marchers’ attire from the 2017 event, where a lady was killed by a white nationalist who drove his car into a crowd. Then-President Donald Trump famously declared at the time of the event that there were “great people” on both sides of the demonstration. Many people slammed his words, accusing him of downplaying the violent march.

During Stevens’ appearance on CNN on Friday night, host Chris Cuomo asked him on whether he backed the act, which has been heavily lambasted by Republicans and Democrats alike.

Stevens supported it, stating that Democrats must “play hardball,” before asking why Youngkin has not opposed Trump’s comments regarding the march.

“This isn’t about a few men who came up to a rally,” Stevens explained. “Why hasn’t Glenn Youngkin chastised Donald Trump for suggesting that both sides have decent people?” The event was held to remind voters of “what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican Party’s endorsement of those principles, and Glenn Youngkin’s reluctance to condemn it,” according to the Lincoln Project. Republicans and Democrats have both criticized the prank. Chris Bolling, the campaign manager for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, termed it “disgusting and repulsive” and demanded that the Lincoln Project “immediately apologize.” Republican candidacy for lieutenant governor Winsome Sears called it a “despicable prank.” “People are deliberately seeking to split us, inflaming our greatest fears and divisions. We can’t and won’t allow them win “she sent out a tweet

The uproar comes after McAuliffe, who previously served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, had a rough week in the polls. He’s had a slim lead in most polls for a long time, but several this week showed him trailing Youngkin. According to a Fox News poll issued on Thursday, Youngkin has an 8-point lead among probable voters.

