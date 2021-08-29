Stuart Scheller resigns his commission after being relieved of command due to his comments about Afghanistan.

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a Marine officer, said on Sunday that he is resigning his commission after being relieved of command due to his comments against the US troop pullout from Afghanistan.

“I’m not facing any legal action right now, and I could continue in the Marine Corps for another three years if I wanted to, but I don’t think that’s the route I’m on. In a new video posted to his Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, he said, “I’m resigning my commission as a United States Marine effective now.” “I’ve given up my retirement, all of my benefits, and I don’t want a single dollar.”

Scheller also remembers his supervisor questioning him about what he was hoping to achieve by posting a video condemning the Afghan withdrawal.

“It was a difficult question for me, and my reaction was that I want top leaders to accept accountability,” Scheller explained. All I sought was for my senior executives to be held accountable when they made clear, apparent mistakes. And if they had done so, I would have returned to rank and achieved my goals.”

Scheller warned at the end of the 10-minute film about the dangers of pursuing stability and money, saying that it can turn a person into a “slave to the system.”

“I don’t require a single penny. “All I need is every single individual who is willing to go back outside the wire, put on a blue collar, and go to work every single day to feed their families,” he stated. “Those are the folks I’m looking for. We’ll bring down the entire f****** system if you follow me.”

Scheller made headlines this week after calling for accountability and criticizing senior military officials for their handling of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a four-minute video shared on social media on Thursday, Scheller highlighted errors committed during the evacuation process, just after an ISIS-K explosion outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai airport killed 13 US service members and numerous Afghans.

His video went viral, igniting debate, with some applauding Scheller’s notes on the operation and others criticizing him for criticizing his senior superiors while in uniform and encouraging him to quit.

