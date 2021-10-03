Stuart Scheller is labeled a “political prisoner” by J.D. Vance after being sent to a military base.

After the lieutenant colonel was held in a military brig late last month, J.D. Vance, a U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio, dubbed Stuart Scheller, a Marine who publicly challenged the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, a “political prisoner.”

Scheller was taken to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for pretrial detention. Scheller’s father, Stu Scheller, posted on Linkedin that his son was arrested on September 27 after breaking a gag order by posting on social media.

Vance, a Republican, said on Fox News on Saturday that he thinks it’s “ridiculous” and “a sad commentary on this country” that “the people who presided over the disaster in Afghanistan,” including President Joe Biden, General Mark Milley, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “face no consequences,” while “a guy who’s telling the truth about it” is “thrown in the brig.”

“Look, I served in the Marine Corps for four years, and getting thrown in the brig is actually rather difficult. They don’t do it for no reason; they usually issue administrative consequences to people who break the rules,” Vance stated on Watters’ World.

“I believe he is a political prisoner since they are tossing him in the brig. They’re attempting to create an example by telling a man, “If you speak the truth, if you genuinely tell the truth about what happened in Afghanistan, we’ll come after you.” He went on to say, “And that message is loud and clear.”

Scheller made a video in August criticizing how the US drawdown from Afghanistan was handled.

“I want to state unequivocally that I have been struggling for 17 years. In the video, he says, “I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior officials, ‘I demand accountability.'”

“I’m not going to make this video because it’s going to be an emotional period for me.” I’m doing it because I’m increasingly dissatisfied with my perceived ineptness in foreign policy, and I’d like to address some specific questions to some of my senior leaders,” he continued.

After being relieved of command due to his remarks, Scheller announced that he will resign his commission.

According to the Washington Post on Wednesday, Scheller has yet to face any charges. A Marine, to be precise. This is a condensed version of the information.