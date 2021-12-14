‘Strong’ woman is remembered, a van driver flashes nan, and Craig Charles’ son is admitted to the hospital.

A memorial service is being held in honor of a’strong lady’ who died at the age of 35 after years of ‘unimaginable anguish.’

Naomi Loy, an eight-year-old from Liverpool, died in June after being diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease when she was three months old.

“Whenever Naomi had a crisis, it was all systems go,” said sister Rebecca Loy.

“My tough sister, who played rugby, installed wallpaper, ascended mountains, you name it, she’d find a way to overcome it, would be reduced to being completely helpless and overcome by unspeakable misery.”

On Sunday, December 19, in memory of Naomi, a fundraiser will be conducted in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle to raise funds for sickle cell treatment research and to promote awareness about the disease, which is more prevalent during the winter months.

After observing a nan sitting alone in a car, a van driver exposed himself to her.

When Dean Kew observed the victim parked in a lay-by, he went after her. She was a care worker who had stopped to make a phone call.

The 53-year-old from Skelmersdale reversed his van and drew up alongside the woman’s car near a primary school.

The mother was allegedly talking to her son and discussing preparations to care for her grandkids when she was arrested, according to Chester Crown Court.

Kew, on the other hand, walked in front of his van, unzipped his trousers, and took out his penis, which he held while facing the road.

After getting coronavirus, Craig Charles said that his son is on oxygen in the ICU.

The Liverpool actor and DJ told the New York Times that his 33-year-old son, Jack Tyson Charles, will make a full recovery, stating, “He’ll get there.”

When he’s on his way to work as a radio broadcaster on BBC Radio 6 Music, the 57-year-old said he Face Times his son to get updates on his condition.

Jack’s admission to the hospital comes just weeks after Craig contracted the infection.

Jack's admission to the hospital comes just weeks after Craig contracted the infection.

The Red Dwarf actor contracted coronavirus just days before starting his new position at the BBC in September.