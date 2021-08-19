Strong winds have increased fire activity in California’s Dixie Fire, which has grown to over 675k acres.

The Dixie Fire in California has exploded to over 670,000 acres, with officials blaming high winds for the fire’s rapid spread.

As of Thursday morning, the Dixie Fire had burned at least 678,369 acres and was 35 percent contained, according to an update from InciWeb, the national wildfire event system.

Officials stated the Dixie Fire had burnt 635,728 acres on Wednesday, meaning it had increased by over 40,000 acres overnight.

Officials stated fire activity in the west zone “increased today owing to clearing smoke and northeast wind,” according to an InciWeb bulletin posted Wednesday night.

“Throughout the afternoon, massive column and pyrocumulus growth occurred due to a shift in wind direction. The fire was propelled by channeling winds in steep topography, boosting the rate of spread, according to the west zone update.

Northwesterly winds, with gusts up to 20 mph, have been blowing in the Dixie Fire’s east zone for many days, according to officials.

“Today, smoke from the zone’s north end has enveloped the zone’s south end. The new fire perimeter near Janesville is being supported by aircraft, according to the update.

It has continued to increase in size after the first was recorded by officials on July 14. The fire is currently raging in four counties: Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama. The cause of the Dixie Fire is still being looked into.

According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire has destroyed at least 1,217 commercial, residential, and other structures in the 36 days it has been burning. The fire has also destroyed at least 96 other structures.

The Dixie Fire had previously been the state’s second-largest wildfire. Only the 2020 August Complex Fire, which spread to nearly 1 million acres, was larger.

A Red Flag Warning was issued in sections of California on Wednesday due to high temperatures and strong winds.

“The Red Flag Warning will be in effect until tomorrow. Gusty winds are expected to last through tonight in the western Sierra and into tomorrow evening in the Valley, making for dangerous fire weather. The National Weather Service in Sacramento tweeted, “Strongest winds are still forecast tonight.”

