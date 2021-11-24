Strong winds could force the Southern California Power Company to cut power to tens of thousands of people ahead of Thanksgiving.

Due to “gusty #SantaAnaWinds of 40-60 mph and very low humidities of 2-8 percent,” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a “RED FLAG WARNING” on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service warned, “Now is the time to activate your emergency plan in case of evacuations during a fast-moving #wildfire, even at night.”

Wed through Fri, strong #SantaAnaWinds will combine with extremely dry air to create hazardous fire weather across much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. For the foothills and mountains, peak gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, with minimum humidity levels of 2-8 percent. #ReadySetGo! #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/smQuo2qrNY November 23, 2021 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) Strong Santa Ana winds, mixed with dry air, will bring “dangerous fire weather across much of Los Angeles & Ventura Counties Wed thru Fri,” according to another tweet from the weather agency. Peak wind rates of 60 to 70 miles per hour are forecast, according to the tweet.

Southern California residents should expect hazardous fire weather on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. “It’s possible that these conditions will last until Friday (11/26). Low humidity will mix with strong winds (and heavier gusts) to facilitate rapid fire growth “On Twitter, the center stated.

In southern California, severe fire weather is forecast Wednesday (11/24) and Thursday (11/25). It’s possible that these conditions will last until Friday (11/26). Low humidity will mix with strong winds (and stronger gusts) to enhance rapid fire growth. More information may be found at https://t.co/cpnLqiKdeW #cawx pic.twitter.com/vxD3PdU7rG — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) 24 November 2021 Southern California Edison has issued a “Public Safety Power Shutoff” warning to residents in reaction to the severe fire weather conditions, in an effort to “avoid our electric system from becoming the source of ignition.” While no customers have yet been cut off from electricity, Southern California Edison has stated that 151,253 people are being considered for power shutoff. This accounts for around 3% of the power company’s five million customers.

Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties are among those under consideration for a power outage.

