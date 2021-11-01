Strong winds and crew shortages force American Airlines to cancel more flights.

American Airlines passengers are facing another day of canceled flights over parts of the United States, causing further disruption to their Halloween holiday travel plans.

The travel turmoil has been blamed on a mix of strong winds at two main hubs and staffing shortages, according to the world’s busiest airline.

Today, 200 flights were canceled, compared to 816 flights on Sunday, 548 flights on Saturday, and 343 flights on Friday.

“With more weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run short as crew members end up out of their typical flight sequences,” said David Seymour, the airline’s chief operating officer, in a memo to employees viewed by CNN.

“We have altered our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights to ensure we are taking care of our passengers and providing scheduling stability for our personnel.”

Several would-be American Airlines passengers took to social media to vent their dissatisfaction with the continued travel difficulties.

“Absolutely NOT what I intended to wake up to on Monday,” Twitter user J Nikol Jackson-Beckham said beside a screen that appeared to imply her flights had been postponed for the second day in a row.

“Please @AmericanAir… I just want to go home,” she wrote in a previous post today.

"Thanks @AmericanAir for just canceling my flight as I'm on my way to the airport," Twitter user Kimber Lee said on Monday. "It's also impossible to rebook."

On Sunday, Will Tyler expressed his displeasure with American Airlines, saying, "Still don't have my luggage after canceling our flight. I'm unable to contact customer assistance over the phone. In the last 12 hours, no one has responded to my DM. This was by far the worst travel experience I've ever had."