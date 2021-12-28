Strong ties between a Merseyside town and its European ‘twins.’

Long-standing ties exist between a Merseyside village and two European cities, one of which is a major worldwide hub.

Following World War II, St Helens became the first town in Europe to participate in a town-twinning program when the rugby-loving town was partnered with manufacturing behemoth Stuttgart, Germany.

The relationship made sense since St Helens, one of the major glass manufacturers at the time, aided in the reconstruction of a German city that had been severely devastated during the war.

The two towns have been twinned since 1948.

St Helens is not only associated with Stuttgart; it is also twinned with Chalon-sur-Saône, a small commune in Eastern France that calls itself a “glass town” due to its heavy involvement in the glass industry.

St Helens even has a pub named after the French town, The Brasserie Chalon, as well as a street named after it, Chalon Way.

“We’re very proud of our twinning links with Chalon-sur-Saône and Stuttgart, which date back a combined total of 130 years,” said Councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Well-being, Culture and Heritage at St Helens Borough Council. When we created a cooperation immediately after World War Two, we believe our twinning with Stuttgart was the first of its type (73 years).

“As a renowned glass maker at the time, St Helens was able to assist in the reconstruction of Stuttgart, which had been bombed in parts during the conflict. While Chalon-sur-Saône, a glass town, approached St Helens about 60 years ago with an offer to twin, which was enthusiastically accepted.

“Students have benefited from numerous exchanges as a result of these collaborations, extending the experiences of young people – while local sports teams and music groups have traveled to compete as well as play together.” It seems like only yesterday that we hosted representatives from Stuttgart to commemorate our 70th year as twin towns – which also happened to be the 150th anniversary of St Helens Borough.

“Also that year, Pat Ireland, the Mayor of St Helens Borough at the time, was invited to Stuttgart, where a tram with the St Helens coat of arms was unveiled.”

