Strong earthquakes strike off the coast of Hawaii, but there is no threat of a tsunami.

On Sunday, two earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.1 and 6.2 shook the south of Hawaii’s Big Island. The USGS, on the other hand, stated that there is no tsunami threat or immediate reports of damage.

According to US Today, the 6.1 magnitude quake happened around 17 miles south of Naalehu around noon, and the second one struck about 20 minutes later in the same region. A 6.3 magnitude earthquake is classified as “strong” by the USGS. According to the USGS “Did you feel it?” program, over 1,300 people felt the tremors within an hour. Despite the fact that no one was hurt, the quakes were powerful enough to knock things from shelves. The shaking opened the refrigerator display doors at a gas station in Naalehu, causing products to fall to the ground.

According to the USGS, the intensity of the observed shaking could have caused “quite minor damage to houses or (poorly constructed) structures.”

There were no reports of damage to airport runways, commercial docks, or highway bridges, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

According to reports, the quakes are unrelated to the Kilauea summit volcano’s eruption. Last month, the volcano erupted, making it one of the most active on the planet.

Except for a few minor rockfalls observed within Halemaumau crater, webcams and other data streams show no influence on the eruption, according to Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The tremors were most likely caused by the bending of the oceanic plate due to the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, which is a regular cause of earthquakes in this area, according to Hon. “It also helps to explain why it was felt so far and wide,” he added.

The Halemaumau crater eruption was apparently restricted within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and did not pose a threat to nearby houses.

The last time a quake of this size hit Hawaii was in May of this year. It signaled the start of the three-month-long devastating East Rift Zone eruption. In the recent century, there have been 15 additional earthquakes in the region with a magnitude of six or higher.