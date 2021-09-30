Strikes at the University of Liverpool have been called off, with the union declaring victory over the preservation of jobs.

The University and College Union (UCUsix-month )’s campaign has already resulted in 24 days of staff walkouts and a marking boycott, with another five days of action scheduled for next week.

The conflict began at the beginning of the year, when the institution announced intentions to restructure its Health and Life Sciences faculty, potentially removing 47 research and teaching staff members.



Although ongoing negotiations and action, such as the marking boycott, have reduced that number, the union announced earlier this week that walk-outs will continue because two employees were still facing forcible redundancy.

Only one employee had been issued obligatory redundancy notice, according to the university, but the union agreed to call off the strike today once it was verified that no compulsory redundancies would be made.

The development is a big win for the union and the employees who went on strike in protest of the anticipated job losses.

“Following an Emergency General Meeting, University of Liverpool UCU has agreed to stand down the strike action planned for Monday 4th to Friday 8th October,” according to a statement from the university’s UCU section.

“We were notified in January of the university’s plans to create 47 mandatory redundancies. There has not been a single compulsory redundancy as a result of this action.”

“This is our union’s longest strike in history, and one of Merseyside’s longest in decades. It’s worth recalling that 15 jobs were saved before there was even a single day of strike action, thanks to a continuous effort and a record ballot. A total of 11 new positions have been secured since then.

"Two rounds of strike action, the threat of more action, and a massive marking and assessment boycott all worked together to rescue jobs. This also resulted in a more generous voluntary severance compensation, allowing some of our members to leave the university with greater security."