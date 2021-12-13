Strictly The Real Full Monty 2021 cast: complete list of celebs, as well as the premiere date and hour.

Tonight, Ashley Banjo will lead a fresh group of celebrities as they prepare to take on the legendary Full Monty strip.

While tackling the supersized strip, the new members will be putting their bodies on the line to promote awareness of life-saving cancer screenings.

Ashley will cheer on the nervous celebs as they perform in front of a live crowd in Blackpool.

Martin Roberts of Homes Under the Hammer is in tears as he overcomes childhood trauma.

He stated, ” “I’m ecstatic to be working on Strictly the Real Full Monty with a new lineup of creative, bold, and brave personalities.

“It’ll be our largest musical dance extravaganza yet, and we’re determined to spread the word that early cancer screening in intimate regions saves lives.

“So, this Christmas, don’t forget to double-check your bits and baubles.”

In Strictly The Real Full Monty, who will appear?

EastEnders actress Laila Morse, professional dancers James and Ola Jordan, Blue singer Duncan James, model Christine McGuiness, Olympian Colin Jackson, musical theatre and Loose Women star Brenda Edwards, TV presenter Martin Roberts, and Love Island favorites Teddy Soares and Demi Jones will all be on the dance floor this year.

They all share personal accounts of how cancer has affected their lives or the lives of those close to them.

When and where does Strictly The Real Full Monty air?

Tonight at 9 p.m. on ITV, the first episode of Strictly The Real Full Monty premieres.

The next day, on Tuesday at 9 p.m., the second episode will air.