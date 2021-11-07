Strictly partner Kai Widdrington’s relationship rumours are discussed by AJ Odudu.

People’s interest in AJ Odudu’s dancing relationship with her Strictly Come Dancing partner Kai Widdrington is “exciting,” she says.

Fans of the show have speculated whether the dance partnership between the TV presenter, 33, and the professional dancer, 26, has turned into more than friendship following some hot performances.

The duo has been dominating the dance series leaderboard, and the judges have consistently commended them for their on-the-dancefloor chemistry.

“I find it fascinating that everyone is interested in us enough to notice all of these things,” Odudu added.

“In my opinion, everyone can see how well we’re doing and how hard we’re working to give it our all each and every week in order to put in a respectable performance.”

“Well, one thing that is absolutely for sure is that we are doing a lot of dancing,” Odudu joked when asked if the rumors about them being more than friends are real or not.

During Halloween week, Odudu’s younger nieces and nephews paid them a visit at rehearsals, and she told them, “I’m really loving it (Strictly), I love learning new dances, I love all the costumes, and I really adore Kai,” to which her young nephew Odhran answered, “Why don’t you just kiss him?”

When Widdrington danced with Nadiya Bychkova in the professional performance, Odudu said that her nephew was concerned, saying, “He got jealous on my behalf… “Who is this?” he wondered. Claudia Winkleman also informed the couple that if there was ever a time for them to kiss on TV, it would be after they earned great feedback from the judges for their Viennese waltz to Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman.

“It’s all just a bit of fun, isn’t it?” Odudu replied when asked how they react to all the conjecture about their relationship.

At the end of the day, Kai and I are just concerned with the Strictly experience as a whole, and we are only concerned with dancing and putting our best foot forward each week.

“So none of that bothers us in the least.” We don’t have the luxury of being rushed.” The summary comes to a close. “