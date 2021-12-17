Strictly final was beset by issues, from from injuries to the covid case.

The final of Strictly Come Dancing is set to air this weekend, but the show has been thrown into disarray due to a variety of issues.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, or Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will be named champions of 2021 in the show, which will telecast on Saturday.

All of this year’s contestants are expected to return to the dancefloor for one last time in the live final.

AJ Odudu is ‘frustrated and furious’ about being on crutches before of the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

However, the performance has had a number of issues, including injuries and a covid case.

Injury to finalist AJ

There are fears that AJ Odudu, 33, will be forced to withdraw from the final due to a foot injury that has forced her to use crutches.

The actress claimed to being “frustrated and distraught” about the injuries she sustained just days before the final dances.

She emerged with her right foot raised and bound with bandages during a press conference held by It Takes Two host Rylan Clark.

“Basically, to cut a long story short, I’ve injured the ligament in my arch and can’t put any weight on my foot at all,” AJ explained. So we’ve lost a lot of practice because I’m unable to stand, I’m on crutches, and I’m doing everything I can to get there on Saturday night.” The case of Covid has been confirmed. All of the finalists from the previous year’s show are invited back for one more dance in the final.

Former contestants Nina Wadia, Katie McGlynn, comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise, sportsman Ugo Monye, Judi Love of Loose Women, swimmer Adam Peaty, reality star Sara Davies, musician Tom Fletcher, chef Tilly Ramsay, BBC star Dan Walker, and CBeebies’ Rhys Stephenson were all invited back this year.

Tilly Ramsay, on the other hand, will be unable to attend as scheduled because her daughter has tested positive for covid.

“So sad to be missing the Strictly final – but unhappily have tested positive for covid so will be watching from my sofa and cheering on the fantastic finalists from home,” she posted on Instagram.

“The summary comes to an end.”