Strictly fans criticize the judging panel, comparing it to “musical chairs.”

The judging panel on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing has been compared to a game of’musical chairs,’ according to fans.

Craig Revel Horwood returned to the judging panel this week, although co-host Motsi Mabuse was no longer present.

After missing last week’s show due to the Covid-19 infection, Craig appeared to be in good spirits on his return.

Motsi Mabuse of Strictly Come Dancing will be absent from the live performance this weekend.

Despite the fact that Motsi does not have the virus, she was called by the NHS Track and Trace app and is being forced to isolate, which means she will miss this week’s show.

The actress is completely vaccinated, but she traveled to Germany and is unable to return to the United Kingdom due to government standards that do not recognize the immunizations she received.

During the judges’ absences, Cynthia Erivo, a guest judge, has stepped in to fill their shoes and give the contestants a piece of her mind.

Cynthia is a 34-year-old multi-award-winning actress who specializes in musicals, most recently playing Elphaba in the Wicked film adaption.

Fans couldn’t help but react to the judges’ latest modifications, and they rushed to Twitter to express their feelings.

Vee stated, “If the current musical chairs trend continues, Cynthia Erivo will be in Shrilly’s seat next week. Of course, @MOTSI MABUSE is absent.” “Zoe” stated: “I know I said I wished Cynthia could be a judge every week, but I meant CRAIG’S position, not Motsi’s! Dangit.” “Sad to be missing Motsi, glad to see Cynthia again #strictly,” Sophie said. Ryan stated, ” “I’m glad Craig is returning, but I’m disappointed that Motsi won’t be joining us this week. #Strictly.” While Cynthia is simply filling in for the absent judges, people are thrilled that she has picked up some British Sign Language (BSL).

The only judge to do so is the temporary judge, who uses what she’s learned to converse with deaf contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Viewers were blown away by Cynthia’s act and offered nothing but admiration for her.