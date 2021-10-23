Strictly Come Dancing’s schedule has changed, so when is Strictly on tonight?

Following a modest schedule modification by the BBC, Strictly Come Dancing will air at a different time tonight.

The show will air a few minutes later than usual, but it will be earlier than last week’s episode.

Strictly usually begins at 6.45 or 7 p.m., following The Hit List.

Fans noticed a secret comeback of an ITV Coronation Street character during Super Soap Week, but Strictly will begin at 7.05pm tonight.

After a week out due to back difficulties, sports star Ugo Monye will return to the Strictly ballroom to dance a rumba.

Last week, Oti Mabuse, a former rugby player and professional partner, was absent from the show as he slept and sought treatment.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and partner Katya Jones will perform a samba to George Michael’s Faith tonight, following up their headline-making Argentine tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night.

Ugo will perform the notoriously difficult rumba to Bruno Mars’ Leave The Door Open.

Meanwhile, Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden of McFly will perform a salsa to Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar, while chef John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will perform a charleston to Edith Piaf’s Milord.

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis will do the Viennese waltz with Giovanni Pernice to Alicia Keys’ Fallin’, while Loose Women’s Judi Love, who made it through the dance-off last week, will perform a cha cha with partner Graziano Di Prima to Olivia Newton-Physical. John’s

Greg Wise was the third celebrity participant to be voted out last week.