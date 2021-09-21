Strictly Come Dancing is a British television show that focuses on ballroom dancing. Pros who are “unwilling to obtain the covid vaccination” are slammed by James Jordan.

Three professional dancers have reportedly refused to get their Covid vaccination, causing havoc on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ex-pros On today’s Good Morning Britain, James Jordan and Kristina Rihanoff discussed the newest controversy to plague the dancing competition this season.

James, who hosted the BBC show from 2006 to 2013, slammed the unvaccinated dancers, saying they are being selfish and endangering the health of the other contestants.

“Normally, I would protect the professional dancers until the cows come home,” he continued, “but on this occasion, I am unable to do so.”

“I just believe it’s a selfish thing to do,” she says. In past years of Strictly, you worked and trained so hard that everyone’s immune system was depleted, and many individuals got sick as a result.

“So if your immune system is weak – and Strictly is all about intimate contact – you’re much more likely to disseminate something like that.”

People’s lives are at danger, James said, thus the dancers should be fired from the concert, but Kristina Rihanoff retorted that people shouldn’t be compelled to obtain the vaccine.

“We don’t live in Soviet Russia, so you can’t compel us,” she replied.

“British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) should have done its homework before engaging those dancers.”

The Russian dancer stated that she would not mind performing alongside an unvaccinated dancer.

As the two dancers continued to dispute on the subject, a furious brawl occurred.

“We do not comment on conjecture about someone’s COVID vaccination status,” the BBC replied in response to the suggestion.

“To protect the safety of those on the program, the Strictly Come Dancing production has followed and will continue to follow strict government guidelines.”