Strictly Come Dancing is a British television show that focuses on ballroom dancing. Fans are concerned over Judi Love’s ‘tough’ health update.

Judi Love of Strictly Come Dancing has been inundated with messages from worried fans following her recent health update.

After testing positive for Coronavirus, the Loose Women panelist was forced to withdraw from last weekend’s installment of the popular dancing competition.

The 41-year-old admitted to her Instagram followers that she has had a “difficult couple of days” in a video she shared from her bed.

She stated, ” “I have no idea what day it is. It’s some sort of motivational day.

“I simply want to let you know that Rona is genuine. I’m grateful that I was getting some exercise and dancing. I think I’m managing it a lot better than I would have if I hadn’t been doing some little exercise and working up a sweat.

The 41-year-old is partnered with Graziano Di Prima, and she detailed the treatments she is doing to recover from her sickness and compete again.

She said, ” “You can tell by my voice that I have prepared all of the West Indian recipes and treatments for West Indians, particularly Jamaicans.

Judi went on to say: “I’m sure you understand what I’m talking about. I eat garlic, onion, turmeric, honey (the costly Manuka honey), ginger, lime, lemon, and rum.

“I’ve had all kinds of soup – chicken foot soup, lamb neck soup, red peas – and my voice is still like this,’ Rona will say to you, ‘You know what, on top of that bredrin, I’m not going to make you able to smell or taste.’

Judi provided an update on how she is still suffering from Coronavirus symptoms while she works her way back to health.

She stated, ” “I mean, I can’t even smell myself, and I know that some of you need to. I just wanted to let you know that I’m here.

Judi continued: “It’s been a difficult couple of days, and it’s time for you to get your health back on track. I’m not only talking about catching that check when I say that health equals riches. I simply mean having that kind of health.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”