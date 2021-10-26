Strictly Come Dancing is a British television show that focuses on ballroom dancing. After a lump check-up, Shirley Ballas received a ‘concerning’ health report.

Shirley Ballas gave her Instagram fans a “concerning” health update.

After spectators of the show noticed a bulge beneath her arm, the Strictly Come Dancing head judge sought medical help.

The 61-year-old from Wallasey said the doctor couldn’t feel a lump during her underarm and breast tests, but she was given a follow-up visit because her hormone levels were off.

Strictly Come Dancing is a British television show that focuses on ballroom dancing. Fans are concerned over Judi Love’s ‘tough’ health update. Shirley has produced a video today to discuss the “concerning” results of her blood test.

She stated, ” “The testosterone level has risen to dangerously high levels. My adrenal glands and ovaries both need to be scanned. My levels of oestrogen are really low. Overall, my doctor is a little concerned.” Shirley thanks the people who alerted her to the matter and said she had been referred to another appointment at King’s Hospital.

She continued, ” “I’ll keep each and every one of you informed. Remember, health is wealth, thus for the time being, I’ll be taking care of these difficulties. I am grateful to each and every one of you.” Shirley’s supporters and followers expressed their concern in the comments section, wishing her well as she awaits her follow-up visit.

“Take care of yourself,” warned dancer Motsi Mabuse.

Amelia made the following comment: “Oh, my god. I’m sending you my love and best wishes; we’re all here for you.” “Sending you hugs and much love,” Rosemary said. Rachel continued, ” “I’m sending my love and best wishes. I hope you’re doing well.”