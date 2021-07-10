Strictly Come Dancing ace confesses romance with former Love Island contestant

Maura Higgins, a former Love Island competitor, has revealed her new love interest to her 3.2 million Instagram followers, and it’s another well-known figure from British television.

The 30-year-old, who finished fourth in season five of ITV’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside Curtis Pritchard, is dating Giovanni Pernice of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

She simply wrote on the social networking platform, beside a snapshot of their embrace, “I’m yours,” tagging the Italian dancer.

Penrice, meanwhile, posted a photo to Instagram with the caption “You’re mine.”

Several past Love Island competitors, including Molly-Mae Hague, Lucie Donlan, and Luke Mabbott, were eager to congratulate the couple.

Higgins, who has also participated on Dancing on Ice, was previously married to Chris Taylor, a former contender, but the couple divorced last year.