Strictly Come Dancing, a BBC show, has announced a special twist to the show.

The BBC has planned a “unique” and “special” modification to Strictly Come Dancing to commemorate the BBC’s 100th anniversary in 2022.

To commemorate the occasion, the popular show will be given a special show. It has previously aired on the BBC for 18 seasons, beginning in 2004.

Doctor Who, Top Gear, MasterChef, The Apprentice, and Antiques Roadshow will all be commemorating the 100th anniversary in their own special ways.

After 21 years at the BBC, Andrew Marr is leaving to join a competitor network.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated, as will the Women’s Euros, the World Cup and Commonwealth Games, as well as a slew of new dramas and comedies, including Frozen Planet II, and BBC Three will return as a broadcast channel.

With the return of BBC Three, a slew of new TV shows will debut, with a renewed focus on British drama. It will feature four episodes created by and starring some of the UK’s most promising new talent and voices.

“Our centenary year will be a wonderful treat for audiences of all ages, from massive sporting events, comedy, entertainment, drama, arts and music, to films exploring many elements of the BBC’s history,” said Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer.

“From its inception to the current day, BBC 100 will celebrate and reflect on the unique role the BBC plays in the lives of listeners across the UK as our much-loved national broadcaster.”

The BBC’s history and impact on public life over the last 100 years will be the subject of new television and audio programs.

The BBC’s centenary celebrations will focus on younger audiences. In 2022, the BBC will open accessible its entire digitized broadcast archive to students in formal education in the UK, and BBC stars and staff will visit 250,000 children in schools throughout the UK in an initiative called Share Your Story to encourage the next generation of storytellers.

More BBC 100 announcements from throughout the UK will be made in the near future.