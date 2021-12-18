Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner is Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The champion of Strictly Come Dancing this season is Rose Ayling-Ellis.

With her spectacular routines partnering Giovanni Pernice, the show’s first ever deaf contender has wowed spectators throughout this season of the popular BBC competition.

The final preparations were thrown into disarray when AJ Odudu was forced to withdraw due to torn ankle ligaments sustained the day before.

This meant that the EastEnders actress would be up against John Whaite in tonight’s final, who was a member of the show’s first ever all-male partnership alongside Johannes Radebe.

The baker faced an uphill struggle to upset the odds ahead of tonight’s program, as Rose was the clear favorite with the bookies.

Rose did a quick-step from Movie Week, the praised silent routine from Week 8, and a calm dance to Bette Midler’s The Rose as one of the finalists.

To You’ve Got the Love, John responded with a rumba, a paso doble, and his own energetic display dance.

The judges couldn’t decide between the two following their outstanding performances, with each receiving a score of 199 throughout the evening.

After an emotional final, Rose pipped John in the public vote to win this season’s Glitterball.