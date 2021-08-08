Strawberry Fields will be held at Claremont Farm later this month.

The event will feature a diverse range of local talent, as well as drinks and cuisine provided by local vendors.

Across the August bank holiday weekend, Claremont Farm will host the event over two days.

The event is being held in collaboration with Black Lodge Brewery, which will be providing beer to attendees.

Murphy’s Distillery will provide a gin bar, and a variety of local food sellers and dealers will be on hand to serve meals.

There will also be two days of live music performances, with a diverse lineup of local talent.

Natalie McCool, Peach Fuzz, Hushtones, and The Heavy North are among those confirmed to perform.

On Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29, the Strawberry Fields event will take place.

On both dates, the event will begin at 12 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. The festival’s last entrance is at 6 p.m.

The festival is exclusively open to anyone over the age of 18, and tickets cost £27.54.

Click here to purchase tickets or learn more about the Strawberry Fields event.