Strangers pull over to the side of the road after seeing a 12-year-old girl outside a gas station.

Strangers who raced to aid her daughter after she slashed her leg open have been thanked by a mother.

Jasmine McFadzean, 12, was out after school with her pals and twin sister Jessica near a BP garage on Scarisbrick New Road in Southport when she fell from a wall and cut her leg open.

Tracie Eatock was taken aback when she learned that several individuals had failed to stop until a woman driving by with a companion came to her aid.

While the woman and her friend assisted Jasmine, her sister Jessica called their mother to inform her of the situation.

The ladies who came to the girls’ aid were able to flag down an ambulance that was passing by. The ambulance came to a stop, and the paramedics examined the injured high school student.

Before her father arrived to take her to the hospital for sutures, they wrapped her leg.

The 36-year-old mother thanked the strangers on Facebook.

She wrote: “I’d want to express my gratitude to the ladies that came to my daughter’s aid today. She slashed her leg open when she slid off a wall at the BP garage.

“After a few people looked at her and walked past her, other individuals pulled over to the side of the road and waited with her, giving her and her sister blankets because they were both shocked, and then waited with them until my partner arrived.

“She is well after a trip to the hospital, some gas and air, and some stitches. I’m not sure who these nice individuals are, but thank you for remaining with her and attempting to keep her calm.” Tracie expressed gratitude to the women that assisted her daughter after she discovered one of them on Facebook. She told The Washington Newsday about Kathryn Langford, the woman who was driving: “I simply wanted to express my gratitude. My daughter might have been in a much worse scenario if it hadn’t been for the ladies who pulled over.”