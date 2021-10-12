Strangers on the street stop Mum and all say the same thing about her baby.

Strangers mistake her son for a doll or a wig because of his thick mop of hair, and she is frequently stopped in the street.

Emma Mooney was taken aback when her newborn Charlie Foster arrived at the hospital with a shock of jet-black hair, which surprised nurses and midwives.

The nine-month-hair old’s has only grown longer and more voluminous since then, with certification manager Emma remarking that his massive ‘do makes him appear like ‘one of the Golden Girls.’

As he ‘knew he was going to die,’ the owner of some of Liverpool’s biggest bars texted his wife.

Emma is stopped every time she leaves the house because of Charlie’s large barnet, which leads shocked passers-by to believe he is either a life-like reborn doll or a wig.

They coo over his brunette locks and want to touch it once his 35-year-old mother lays the record straight.

Strangers marvelled over Charlie’s hair, Emma recalled, and they were stopped 11 times in one day.

The mother, who lives in Kettering, Northamptonshire, explained: “People constantly stop us in the street; it’s like we’re a celebrity.

“We can’t walk through a supermarket without being stopped.

“Some shop patrons believe he is a doll, and that I am simply pushing a doll about in a pushchair.

“I’ve been asked if he wears a wig, and despite appearing like a male, he’s regularly mistaken for a girl.

“‘Why do you think that?’ I think when people inquire if he’s wearing a wig. Nobody’s putting wigs on babies.’

“He had this wonderful, gigantic head of hair, and I used to joke he looked like one of the Golden Girls. He appeared to have had his hair blow-dried at a salon.

“I was in Ikea the other day when someone exclaimed to me, “Oh my God, your baby’s hair is wonderful,” which I hear pretty often.

“I’m not bothered by the attention; it’s beautiful.

“When I go shopping with him, it takes me a long time. A few days ago, we went to Asda. We were only there for an hour and a half because I only needed bread and milk.

“I believe the most.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”