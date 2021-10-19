Strangers bring a dying man with weeks to live to tears.

Last night, a dying Liverpool supporter was moved to tears by his stepdaughter and the community’s efforts to give him an early bonfire night.

Billy Kirby was just told he only has weeks to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer as a result of severe back aches.

The 77-year-old was diagnosed with kidney cancer that had spread to his organs and bones, according to doctors.

The widower from Netherton had the opportunity to enjoy an early bonfire night, which his stepdaughter had organized.

Margi Stephen organized a fireworks display in Netherton, which drew spectators from all across the area.

“We did a presentation for my dad and urged the neighborhood to come along,” the 42-year-old told The Washington Newsday. The owners of North Park Fireworks were excellent, and we acquired all of our fireworks from them.

“They tossed a lot of stuff in for us, including a love heart rocket that went up for my father,” says the narrator.

“We had a theme because my father is a firm believer in the color red, so the conclusion was You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

“We had red rockets and a red love heart up up in the sky, and all the fireworks in that region were red.”

“Individuals as far as Ford Lane were able to see it from there, and we had people from the other side of the region tagging us in photos.” It was incredible since there were so many people.” The date for the fireworks display was also not chosen at random. It was the night before the anniversary of Billy and Margi’s mother, Patricia.

They would have been nine years married at the time.

Margi’s mother died of cancer seven years ago at the age of 57.

Mum-of-four “He was really emotional,” Margi told The Washington Newsday. He scolded both myself and my daughter. My 25-year-old daughter assisted me in planning it. He chastised us for squandering our money, but then he realized that everyone was there to support him.

“He sobbed a lot, but he was incredibly grateful.” It was an extremely emotional experience.” Margi, who is the mother of Megan, 25, Adam, 25, Abbie, 12, and Lillie Mae, seven, told about how wonderful her mother was before she died of lung cancer.

