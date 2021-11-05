Strangers approached her car as she was leaving the gym, terrifying the woman.

As she walked out of a gym, a woman shared her “frightening encounter” and cautioned others to be cautious.

According to the woman, she observed a man going towards her car as she was leaving the PureGym car park on Carter House Way in Widnes at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

She said the man was dressed in a red puffer coat and’shouted to someone else’ on Facebook.

However, the woman claimed that the other man threw “what looked like a stinger” in front of her tyres in a “few of seconds.”

The woman claimed she came to a complete stop and reversed, which ‘ended to them taking it up and fleeing.’

Cheshire Police acknowledged they had received reports of’suspicious activity,’ and that’spikes had been placed across the exit/entrance of the car park,’ according to a spokesperson.

According to authorities, the men were described as young.

“Police were called to a gym car park in Carter House Way, Widnes at 7.09pm on Wednesday, November 3 following allegations of suspicious behaviour,” a police spokesperson said.

“It was stated that spikes had been placed across the car park’s exit/entrance.

“As a car approached, a man appeared to remove the spikes and run off with another man.”

“Both are characterized as being in their early twenties.

“Police searched the area and apprehended two guys, but they were not in possession of any weapons.”

“Officers also searched the area, but nothing was discovered.” The investigation is still ongoing.” Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department via. “The summary has come to an end.”