Strangers approach mum in the street after her sun cream fails.

After a sun cream mishap, a sunbathing mother looked like she’d spent the day ‘in the arms of a handsome guy.’

When Leanne Gresty went on a day excursion to New Brighton beach on July 18, her sun cream application left a lot to be desired.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the mother from Manchester visited the famed beach with her family during last month’s hot heatwave.

In the afternoon, the 35-year-old slathered on sun cream in an attempt to shield herself from the sun’s rays.

Leanne, on the other hand, neglected to completely rub the lotion in, leaving her with the ideal outline of two hands draped about her neck and shoulders.

Fortunately, the healthcare assistant recognized the lighter side of the issue.

Anyone who has seen her has been taken aback by the marks, and she has been compelled to explain what happened to perplexed passers-by.

Instead of applying the cream incorrectly, the mother of one quipped that while she was out in the sun, “some handsome hunk had his arms around her.”

“I’d put sunscreen on my daughter,” Leanne replied. I don’t use it on myself too often, but I do apply a small amount on my back and shoulders.

“I was more concerned about my shoulders than anything else. Because I don’t burn very often, I didn’t ask someone to do it for me.

“The sun cream had certainly worked where it had been. Those hand prints remained for a few days afterward.

“At first, I didn’t even notice the marks were there. My sister was the one who exclaimed, “Oh, someone’s put sand on your back.”

“After playing in the sand, my daughter put her hands on my back, and when my sister tried to brush it off, it wouldn’t come off.

“At that time, I thought to myself, ‘Oh god, that’s where I put my sunscreen!’

“It was an extremely hot day, but we’d been at the beach and were enjoying the sea air, so we didn’t notice. You have no idea how powerful the sun is.

