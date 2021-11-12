Stranger wants to deny a young boy access to Liverpool FC tickets.

A stranger wishes to provide tickets to a Liverpool FC match to a youngster who has been denied admittance.

Campbell Kaplinsky, eight, was claimed to have wept himself to sleep after he and his father, Ben, were denied entry to the Liverpool FC vs West Ham United match on November 7.

Ben, his son’s father, bought the tickets as a treat for going to bed on time for three weeks, and claimed he had no idea they were for the home end until authorities informed him.

“He was so enthusiastic, he wanted to arrive at the railway station more than 30 minutes before the train arrived,” Ben previously told The Washington Newsday.

“He awoke at 6.30 a.m., giddy with anticipation, and spent the whole day talking about the match.”

Campbell was wearing a red Liverpool jersey under his camo jacket as the father and son drove two and a half hours from Brighton to the Olympic Stadium.

As he rushed from Stratford Station to the stadium gates, Ben tried to keep up with his son.

However, once beyond Gate C, officials confiscated the couple’s passes, leaving Campbell ‘inconsolable.’

“I could not believe it as the authorities disappeared with the tickets and believed they may have been sold on for personal benefit,” his father told The Washington Newsday.

“The young boy was distraught, locking the stadium doors as the best day of his life devolved into the worst day of his life.”

“As he cried himself to sleep that night, I tried to console him by reminding him of the ageless Liverpool anthem of bravery, hope, and perseverance – ‘despite your dreams be tossed and blown, there is a golden sky at the end of the storm, and you will never walk alone’.”

However, a generous man wants to aid the father and son by donating tickets to another Liverpool FC game.

Dave Newton, a Litherland native, is the managing director of Cu-Plas Supplies in Wavertree, a merchant that sells electrical, plumbing, heating, and sanitary products.

Dave told The Washington Newsday that he read Ben and Campbell's tale on Twitter and was moved by it.