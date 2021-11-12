‘Stranger things have happened,’ Steven Gerrard said after Liverpool’s appointment with Aston Villa.

According to commentator Paul Merson, Steven Gerrard might replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool as early as 2022.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was named manager of Aston Villa on Thursday, succeeding Dean Smith.

The former Liverpool midfielder enjoyed a three-and-a-half-year run at Rangers before joining Villa in the Premier League.

Merson, on the other hand, believes he will be able to return to his beloved Reds much sooner than thought.

Klopp is under contract with the Reds until 2024, and it seems unlikely that he will leave before then.

Stranger things have happened, according to the former Arsenal and Villa player.

“Aston Villa is a stepping stone to Liverpool for Steven Gerrard,” Merson wrote in his column for the. “Jurgen Klopp has an urgent issue to overcome, but two returns might change everything.”

“And, if things go his way, he could be playing at Anfield next season. Stranger things have occurred in the past.

“Sitting here today, you’d assume he had no chance of taking over as manager of Liverpool next season.

“Football, on the other hand, is a fast-paced sport. If you had told me a year ago that Dean Smith would be out of a job, I would have laughed.

“It’s all about being at the right place at the right time. Who else would Liverpool target if they have a horrible start next season or if Jurgen Klopp wakes up one morning and chooses to leave?” Despite speculation that his employment at Villa Park could be a’stepping stone’ to the Liverpool position, Gerrard is entirely focused on the work at hand.

On Thursday, he told Aston Villa’s club website, “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and heritage in English football, and I am incredibly happy to become its new head coach.”

“It was clear from my meetings with Nassef, Wes, and the rest of the board how ambitious their intentions for the club are, and I am looking forward to assisting them in achieving their goals.””