Stranger repeatedly stabbed a woman while she was sunbathing on the beach.

On September 13, just before midday local time, the 23-year-old was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant who repeatedly stabbed her.

Around 12:20 p.m., officers discovered the woman with critical injuries in an area off Blacks Beach Road in Blacks Beach, Queensland.

In a statement, Queensland Police said the woman was sunbathing at the beach when she was approached by an unknown person who stabbed her many times in the neck and torso with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Update A 16-year-old male has been apprehended and is actively working with the investigation.

The force said in an update that a 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody and is presently aiding with investigations.

The woman allegedly made her way to a neighboring work site to seek assistance.

Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and she was transferred to Mackay Hospital in a serious state.

“On Blacks Beach, a lone female was sunbathing. A guy approached her and stabbed her in the head, neck, arms, and legs multiple times,” Detective Inspector Tom Armitt told reporters. “It appears to be an ad hoc strike. She claims she has no idea who the male is… There had been no prior contact, and she had never seen him.”

“This is a one-of-a-kind incident; it hasn’t happened before, and we haven’t seen a pattern of behavior,” Armitt continued. “But it’s certainly a troubling conduct, it’s a disgrace, and it’s something we’re taking very seriously.”

According to authorities, the woman suffered “serious lacerations” in the incident, which will require treatment.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, with long black hair and wearing a white shirt, and police believe he escaped through a residential part of Blacks Beach. This is a condensed version of the information.