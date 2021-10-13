Stranger leaves creature on beautician’s doorway that is ‘not to be provoked.’

Outside a cosmetic salon in Wirral, a tarantula was abandoned in an old sweet jar.

Linsday Mcnally, the clinic’s owner, discovered the eight-legged creepy-crawly on her step.

“It was left in an old style candy jar on the step of my clinic, Aesthetics of Wirral in Bebington,” she explained.

Lindsay uploaded a photo to Facebook asking if anybody had spotted the spider.

“Perhaps it’s in for a leg wax mate,” one person speculated.

“Omg, I’d die!” exclaimed another.

“How bizarre?” said a third.

“I haven’t identified the owner,” Lindsay told The Washington Newsday, “but there were a lot of offers from individuals to help, and someone from Wirral Animal Samaritans, which is a wildlife and domestic animal rescue, collected it.”

“She stated it was a Whiteknee Tarantula and that it was just young.”

Because of their size, Whiteknee Tarantulas are commonly kept as pets in Brazil, but they can bite if threatened.

Their venom is not considered hazardous, but their bite can cause swelling and agony due to their size.

They have an 18- to 20-year lifespan and eat one or twice a week.

“My building used to be Broadway vets around six years ago, so I’m not sure if they [the person who left it]thought it was still a vets,” Lindsay said.