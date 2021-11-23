Stranger Hugs Father Chris, Calls His Son’s Death A “Tragedy” Brian Laundrie Update: Stranger Hugs Father Chris, Calls His Son’s Death A “Tragedy”

Despite the fact that many have accused Brian Laundrie’s father of assisting his son in eluding the authorities, the Florida resident was recently hugged by a stranger who described the 23-year-death old’s as a “tragedy.”

The incident occurred just days after the family learnt of Brian’s death, who had been named as the only person of interest in Gabby Petito’s case.

The Sun US published images from a video recorded by a couple who followed Brian’s father Chris Laundrie to his home only to show their anguish over their family’s ordeal. According to Chris, the stranger said they “could see from all sides” in the encounter.

The man informed Chris that he just “wanted to say I’m sorry for your loss,” to which Chris replied, “really?”

As another person filmed the situation, the man and Chris apparently exchanged insults for many seconds. Chris walked inside, aggressively pointing toward the camera, according to the Sun US, who shared the video on their website.

Following Petito’s disappearance, Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been the target of a media frenzy. After Petito’s body was discovered at a Wyoming national park on Sept. 19, enraged members of the public gathered outside their North Port house. This sparked a tremendous manhunt for Brian, who was thought to have the answers to what had happened to Petito.

However, many people believe that answers to what happened between the couple on their cross-country van trip are lost forever after Brian’s remains were discovered in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

According to the FBI, a review of dental records proved Brian’s identification.

Despite an ongoing inquiry, officials haven’t provided much information about Petito and Brian’s deaths.

Meanwhile, various conspiracy theories have surfaced online, with many accusing Chris and Roberta of assisting their son in eluding the cops, even saying that evidence was planted at the spot where his death was discovered. None of these possibilities, however, can be proven.

Petito’s family recently met down with Dr. Oz for an interview in which they discussed the impact of their daughter’s death.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, claimed that she didn’t observe any “red flags” when her daughter was dating Brian.