Stranger ‘followed’ students and claimed to have been ‘sent to pick up’ a girl.

Parents and caregivers have been cautioned after a guy allegedly approached a schoolgirl yesterday and attempted to pick her up.

A silver automobile is said to have followed a group of schoolchildren before stopping to speak with them.

A father of one of the girls told The Washington Newsday that the man informed a daughter that her mother had instructed him to bring her up.

On Tuesday, September 21, police received reports of an incident on Abingdon Road in Walton.

The father told The Washington Newsday that he wants all parents to be informed of what transpired and to be more careful.

He said, “I’d like other parents to be aware that a white male driving a silver automobile approached my son and his friend and inquired what school they went to.”

“The male then informed the young girl with whom my son was traveling that her mother had instructed him to fetch her up. Fortunately, they were astute and continued walking.

“This happened on their way home about 3 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. yesterday.

“They saw the same person acting suspiciously in the same place, but they were able to acquire complete details of the car and a description of him, which they have now handed on to the police.

“Please exercise additional caution in the Walton area.”

On the previous day, Monday, September 20, police received a complaint of a separate incident on Utting Avenue in the Walton neighborhood.

A safeguarding alert has also been distributed to parents and carers of children in the area’s schools.

“We have been made aware of an incident in the Utting Avenue / L4 region of Liverpool,” the notice states.

“A young person was walking home from school yesterday when an adult gentleman in a car approached them and spoke to them in an unpleasant manner.

“Police have been notified of the occurrence. We’re aware of other similar complaints in the vicinity, all of which have been reported to the authorities.

“Parents and carers may want to take extra precautions to protect their children on their way to school and when they are away from the family home.”

